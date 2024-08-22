  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Mailmodo
    See Mailmodo’s 10 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21)
    Ranked #9 for today

    Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21)

    Interactive email marketing made easier

    Free Options
    With Mailmodo 2.0 - Send interactive emails to major clients like Apple Mail, Gmail, Yahoo, etc. - Design emails in min. with our new powerful editor - Set up email automation with 30+ pre-built journeys - Write subject lines & email copy with AI
    Launched in
    Email
    Email Marketing
    Marketing
     by
    Mailmodo
    About this launch
    Mailmodo
    MailmodoBoost email conversions with interactive AMP emails.
    101reviews
    1.1K
    followers
    Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21) by
    Mailmodo
    was hunted by
    Aquibur Rahman
    in Email, Email Marketing, Marketing. Made by
    Aquibur Rahman
    and
    Zeeshan Akhtar
    . Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
    Mailmodo
    is rated 5/5 by 96 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2021.
    Upvotes
    118
    Vote chart
    Comments
    28
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #9
    Week rank
    #61