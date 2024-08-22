Launches
Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21)
Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21)
Interactive email marketing made easier
With Mailmodo 2.0 - Send interactive emails to major clients like Apple Mail, Gmail, Yahoo, etc. - Design emails in min. with our new powerful editor - Set up email automation with 30+ pre-built journeys - Write subject lines & email copy with AI
Mailmodo 2.0 (YC S21) by
Mailmodo
was hunted by
Aquibur Rahman
in
Email
Email Marketing
Marketing
Aquibur Rahman
Zeeshan Akhtar
. Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
Mailmodo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 96 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2021.
