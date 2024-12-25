Subscribe
Manage your rewards across hotels, airlines, and cards
Manage your rewards across Hotels, Airlines, Credit Cards. Get regular insights & notifications about ongoing offers.
Launch tags:
AndroidFintechTravel

About this launch
Your Rewards Companion
was hunted by
Ishan Gupta
in Android, Fintech, Travel. Made by
Ishan Gupta
and
Pranav Date
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Magnify's first launch.