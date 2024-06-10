Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 292 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MacOS Sequoia
MacOS Sequoia

MacOS Sequoia

The newest Mac software from Apple

Free
The Mac experience gets better than ever with iPhone Mirroring, big updates to Safari, highly anticipated games, and Apple Intelligence to deliver all-new capabilities
Launched in
Apple
 by
Apple
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Apple
AppleThink Different
266reviews
2.3K
followers
MacOS Sequoia by
Apple
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Apple. Featured on June 11th, 2024.
Apple
is rated 4.5/5 by 257 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-