Liffery

Liffery

Your personal research assistant

Meet your push-ad-free, AI-powered research assistant! Every day we are met with an overwhelming choice of products and information. Liffery is your quiet space to capture, consider, collaborate and decide.
Launched in
Social Media
Advertising
Virtual Assistants
 by
Liffery
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We want to give you space to research and decide, whilst changing the way advertising works online. It could be so much better for all of us! Come on, product hunt community - Let us know what you think!"

Liffery
About this launch
Liffery
Liffery by
Liffery
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Social Media, Advertising, Virtual Assistants. Made by
Janine Nitz
,
John Carmichael
,
Joe Carmichael
and
Michael Brode
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Liffery
is not rated yet. This is Liffery's first launch.
