This is the latest launch from lemlist
See lemlist’s 3 previous launches →
lemlist 4.0
Ranked #6 for today
lemlist 4.0
Book meetings with 17% of your leads
With the new lemlist 4.0, you can easily collect qualified leads, create hyper-personalized multichannel sequences that generate replies, and avoid spam with the most advanced warm-up & deliverability booster on the market.
Launched in
Email
,
Sales
,
Email Marketing
by
lemlist
Emma
About this launch
lemlist
Make your cold emails unique & unforgettable
lemlist 4.0 by
lemlist
was hunted by
Guillaume Moubeche
in
Email
,
Sales
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Guillaume Moubeche
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
lemlist
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 409 users. It first launched on January 24th, 2018.
