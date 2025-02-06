Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Le Chat
This is a launch from Mistral AI
See 4 previous launches
Le Chat
Your AI assistant for life and work
Visit
Upvote 75
Le Chat combines powerful AI with extensive information on the web to help you rediscover the world. Enjoy natural conversations, real-time internet search, comprehensive document analysis, and much more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Messaging
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
5 out of 5.0
Follow
75
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Le Chat by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
margaret jennings
and
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on February 7th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.