Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Le Chat
This is a launch from Mistral AI
See 4 previous launches
Le Chat

Le Chat

Your AI assistant for life and work
Le Chat combines powerful AI with extensive information on the web to help you rediscover the world. Enjoy natural conversations, real-time internet search, comprehensive document analysis, and much more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MessagingArtificial IntelligenceBots

Meet the team

Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
Le Chat gallery image
About this launch
Mistral AI
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
5 out of 5.0
75
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Le Chat by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
margaret jennings
and
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on February 7th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.