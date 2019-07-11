Launch Day by Product Hunt
A dashboard to monitor your launch day in real time 🚀
Aaron O'Leary
Hey everyone 👋During the off-site we had the crazy idea to do an internal Makers Festival, where try to build a bunch of things the community might like to see and this is one of theme Simply add /launch-day to the end of your URL to get to the dashboard where you can monitor your entire launch from. We have temporarily opened just our own dashboard on this post for everyone to see We would love to hear your thoughts on this and we hope you enjoy! P.S: There are more projects coming from the internal Makers Festival 🙌
