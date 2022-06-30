Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Laserfocus
Ranked #2 for today
Laserfocus
Beautiful UX for Salesforce users
Visit
Upvote 112
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Laserfocus makes your sales process as simple as possible, but not simpler.
We show what you need to focus on and ensure everything is in Salesforce.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
by
Laserfocus
Flatfile
Ad
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
Laserfocus
Streamlined Salesforce processes for agile GTM teams
0
reviews
254
followers
Follow for updates
Laserfocus by
Laserfocus
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Daniel Dinh
and
Marc Höffl
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Laserfocus
is not rated yet. This is Laserfocus's first launch.
Upvotes
112
Comments
43
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#7
Report