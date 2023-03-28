Products
Lago
Open-source alternative to Stripe Billing and Chargebee
Lago makes it easy to build and iterate on complex pricing.
👓 No-code UI
🔌 Top-notch API
📏 Billing & metering in one place
☁️ Self-hosted or cloud
🐇 Deploy and iterate fast
From metering to invoicing, Lago handles everything!
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Finance
by
Lago
About this launch
Lago
Open-source alternative to Stripe Billing and Chargebee
