Subscribe
Sign in
Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
Shoutouts Leaderboard
The most-loved products on Product Hunt
Launch tags
Popular product themes
Product categories
Industries and sub-categories
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Home
Product
Keepy Uppy
Keepy Uppy
Keep the ball up
Visit
Upvote 78
a mini-game of keeping the ball up
Free
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Keepy Uppy
keep the ball up
Follow
78
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Keepy Uppy by
Keepy Uppy
was hunted by
Ash
in
Indie Games
,
Free Games
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ash
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
Keepy Uppy
is not rated yet. This is Keepy Uppy's first launch.