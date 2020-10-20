discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dani Grant
MakerJamming at Jam.dev
Thanks Chris for hunting us! Hey everyone, Irtefa and I are so excited to be launching our first company, Jam. We're building the product we wished we could have used when we were PMs together at Cloudflare. ❤️ We used to struggle with internal feedback before product launches - it would get reported without context ("what account are you logged in as? what version of chrome are you using?") 🤷♀️, it would get lost in chat and email history, and we would spend many painful hours making Jira tickets with screenshots for each piece of feedback. Then Irtefa had an idea - that feedback cycle is never painful in a Google Doc, because Google Docs have commenting built in, what if we could have commenting built into our staging site? 🤯 That led us to build Jam 🍓, it lets you leave comments and discuss improvements directly from your site, just like you can in a Google Doc. You can even sync those comments to your existing tools like Jira, GitHub and Asana so you never have to spend time taking screenshots and annotating them again. Our dream is to help makers ship amazing products with fewer feedback meetings and going back and forth in chat. 🤗 Please let us know how we can do that with Jam.
Sam Mason de Caires
Such a great product! Made my life so much easier while using it during the dev of a fast moving but high impact product 🙌🙌
Łukasz Czyszczonik
Maker
Co founder ML Ventures
🎈
The great idea behind Jam is to save your time and focus on the product!
