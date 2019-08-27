Discussion
Hunter
John Collins
John from Intercom here 👋 I'm thrilled to announce the release of our new book, Intercom on Sales. Whether you're eager to experiment with new tactics, laser-focused on optimizing your sales process, or interested in improving your relationship with marketing, this book has something for you. Inside you'll find 28 actionable sales plays straight out of our own handbook as well as 10 ready-to-use worksheets. There are no gimmicks or weird hacks, just real advice from our sales team. Interested? Grab your free copy today, and give us a shout with your thoughts on the book.
Maker
Awesome work and book!!
I'm looking forward to applying some of these sales plays.
Congrats team!
