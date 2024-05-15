Launches
Insighto
Insighto
Ship features users (really) want
Visit
Upvote 52
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Collect feedback from your customers, prioritize features, and build a product users love.
Launched in
Task Management
Customer Communication
SaaS
by
Insighto
About this launch
Insighto
Ship features users (really) want
3
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Insighto by
Insighto
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on May 17th, 2024.
Insighto
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Insighto's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
