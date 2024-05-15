Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Insighto
Insighto

Insighto

Ship features users (really) want

Free
Collect feedback from your customers, prioritize features, and build a product users love.
Launched in
Task Management
Customer Communication
SaaS
 by
Insighto
Render
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
About this launch
Insighto
InsightoShip features users (really) want
3reviews
53
followers
Insighto by
Insighto
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in Task Management, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on May 17th, 2024.
Insighto
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Insighto's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-