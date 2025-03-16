Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Hugging Face Daily Papers
This is a launch from Hugging Face
See 3 previous launches
Hugging Face Daily Papers
Search with AI or Roll the Dice
Visit
Upvote 53
Hugging Face Daily Papers, now with AI-powered search! Describe what you're looking for, or discover something new with the random button. It's time to feel lucky!
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Search
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.
4.61 out of 5.0
Follow
53
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Hugging Face Daily Papers by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
Hugging Face
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.