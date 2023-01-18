Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
Home
→
Product
→
HomePod 2nd Generation
HomePod 2nd Generation
Delivering breakthrough sound and home intelligence
Immersive, high-fidelity audio. An intelligent assistant. Works seamlessly with your Apple devices. A powerful way to control your smart home. Private and secure.
Launched in
Music
,
Home Automation
,
Apple
by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
228
reviews
865
followers
Follow for updates
HomePod 2nd Generation by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Home Automation
,
Apple
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Apple
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 215 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#185
Report