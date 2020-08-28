  1. Home
@heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com

Disrupt your unremarkable gmail.com's and stand out.

#5 Product of the DayToday
An email with *nuance* ➡️ Disrupt your unremarkable gmail.com's. heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com emails stand out.
For when just "hey.com" isn't enough. A heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com email can signal to your future colleagues that you're open for new and exciting opportunities.
Chris DavisFounder, Data Davis
Glad I got mine
Saher Shodhan
🎈
Hilarious! Well played @imchrisdavis !
reddy2Goreddy2Go
Bloody brilliant! I feel like such a loser with just one why!
LucasLucasHogie
LOL
LOL
