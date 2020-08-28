Deals
@heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com
@heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com
Disrupt your unremarkable gmail.com's and stand out.
Email
Productivity
#5 Product of the Day
Today
An email with *nuance* ➡️ Disrupt your unremarkable gmail.com's. heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com emails stand out.
For when just "hey.com" isn't enough. A heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com email can signal to your future colleagues that you're open for new and exciting opportunities.
an hour ago
discussion
Chris Davis
Founder, Data Davis
Glad I got mine
1h
Saher Shodhan
🎈
Hilarious! Well played
@imchrisdavis
!
1h
reddy2Go
reddy2Go
Bloody brilliant! I feel like such a loser with just one why!
27mins
Lucas
LucasHogie
LOL
5mins
