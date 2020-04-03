Helpwise For Android

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Gaurav Sharma
Hunter
Hey Product Hunters, Hope you are all safe & healthy. Having multiple inboxes and log-ins for your team is a recipe for disaster. (Think: two people replying to the same email with conflicting information - awkward). Even the best teams can have trouble keeping track of who said what (and when) in an email. If your current means of communication consists of shouting, “Did someone reply to Larry from Billing?”, you may need to rethink your strategy. For such cases, Helpwise is the solution. Helpwise is a shared inbox solution for email, sms and whatsapp to help your team collaborate and handle customer queries efficiently. Due to Covid19, most of the teams are working from home. To help remote teams, our engineers worked hard to launch this android app in record time. Also, we understand that businesses are affected badly by Covid-19 so we are offering Helpwise for free for small teams. Be safe!
Upvote (6)Share
Awesome news! We are using Helpwise across our 4 clinics for both external and internal communication. Android app just made things even better. Sharing the news with my team right away👍
Upvote (6)Share
@nimisha_arora1 Thank you so much for the kind words and taking out time to share this with us. 🙏🏽
This is awesome! our company just went completely remote. This will help me take quick actions on my emails when I am not on my desk.
Upvote (2)Share
@mayank_banga That's great. Would love to connect you with someone from our team for a quick demo (or here are the slots: https://helpwise.io/demo). Or, else feel free to signup & get started :)
I have been looking for a solution like this. We get a lot of messages from our clients on WhatsApp and I think this would be a great fit for our remote team to bring everything under one tool. My manager will soon get in touch with you. Great product team!
Upvote (1)Share
@shubham_sood Yup, we are seeing great response for our WhatsApp team inbox feature. Looking forward have your team on Helpwise. You can share my direct email with your manager if required. I'm available at gaurav [at] helpwise.io
This is such a great app to have in all the chaos involved during this pandemic. In all, a 'must have product for every firm'. So excited to give it a whirl.