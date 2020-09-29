HelpCrunch Widget 3.0
A new way to deliver answers to customers
Daniil Kopilevych
Maker
Head of Growth at HelpCrunch
Hey everyone! We’re super excited to bring our widget 3.0 to you today! Thanks a lot @kevin for hunting us. When we started building HelpCrunch 4 years ago, it was obvious to us that great customer support doesn’t end at providing ‘chat support only’. Great customer support isn’t about having as many support channels as possible either. Instead, we believe it’s all about building an overall better experience for YOUR customers and letting them get answers to their questions asap. With that, we’re launching HelpCrunch Widget 3.0 - aimed at delivering the right answers to your customers faster and easier while also unloading your support team. Using widget 3.0, you can: 💬 Talk to customers via a real-time chat 📗 Or provide self-service support via an integrated knowledge base 🙌 Or do both! Give customers a choice to get answers the way they prefer without ever leaving your widget. We’d love to hear your feedback about the product and answer any questions you might have. Use code PHWIDGET30 when signing up to get your annual 50% / 30% monthly discount on any plan.
I've been using HelpCrunch for the conference we've been organizing. Quite useful and fairly cheaper than Intercom.
@pavlo_pedenko appreciate it! Can't wait for the next edition of the conference.
great widget! I've heard lots of positive feedback about HelpCrunch. Keep going!
@olya_zabalkanskaya thanks so much!
