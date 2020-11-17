Halp for Microsoft Teams

discussion
Fletcher Richman
Maker
CEO, Halp (Acquired by Atlassian)
👋Hey PH community, I’m Fletcher, Cofounder and now Senior Product Manager of Halp by Atlassian. A lot has happened since we launched our Slack-first product Halp in 2019. We were acquired in May of this year, and have continued to move quickly. Today, we’re proud to announce the next step in our vision to change the way companies manage internal requests. We are bringing Halp’s conversational ticketing system to 115 million Microsoft Teams users. With traditional ticketing solutions, employees have to send emails or use portal link. No one wants to do this, so most employees end up returning to what they know best – messaging their support team directly in their chat tools (Slack and Teams). Halp meets the user where they already are. Our customers that use Slack have absolutely loved the ability to open a ticket directly from any message. Now, employees can create, respond to, and manage requests directly from Microsoft Teams. Halp is already used every day by the internal IT, Operations, Support HR, Finance, and more teams at Strava, Vend, G2, Showtime, and many more. We’re so excited to be launching on Product Hunt today, please let us know what you think below 👇. To celebrate we are shipping everyone in the community who signs up and comments below some swag from Halp!
@fletchrichman congrats! Excited to have Halp on both Slack and Microsoft Teams. Can't wait to hear more on The Ops Show next week!
Looks great!