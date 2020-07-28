The Ops Show

Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Maker
When I joined CTO.ai a few months ago I had no idea I'd be hosting a weekly YouTube show. With @slajax's encouragement, we went straight lean startup and learned on the fly iterating from week to week always making the next show better. Today we will be filming our 14th straight episode. We haven't missed a week. Some of the topics we've covered: > Building products > Ethics in technology > Emotional intelligence > Technical debt > Diversity and neurodiversity > Technical leadership > Developer Upskilling > Digital by default And so many more conversations in between. Please have a watch and let us know who would be a great next guest! 🙌
