Seamless Slack integration let's our team avoid the extra context switching of jumping into Zendesk or SFDC.
Slack only ;)
Early user of BubbleIQ, and have been so impressed how much this team ships. They've found something people want, and they're soft pivot into general ticketing is super exciting.Matt Sornson has used this product for one year.
- Pros:Cons:
Effective, efficient tool for any company that uses slack
No flags yet!
I was love the teams responsiveness and amazing approach to customer supportAshley Tillman has used this product for one month.
Fletcher Richman
👋Hey PH community, Thanks for the support and for hunting us @chrismessina ! I’m Fletcher, Cofounder & CEO of Halp. A lot has happened since we launched our original product, BubbleIQ, here in Fall of 2017. Through countless conversations with customers, it's clear that Slack is not just the place to share gifs and party parrots, but also where employees go to get support for IT problems, HR questions, and all sorts of internal requests. The #hr_help or #my_laptop_is_on_fire 🚒🔥channels exist at every company, but there’s no easy way to track those requests. Halp is conversational ticketing tool for teams on Slack. Opening up a ticket is as simple as adding a 🎫emoji to a message or using a slash command. From there, the conversation happens in a thread and tickets can be edited, assigned, and updated right from Slack. Halp functions as a standalone ticketing system, or it integrates with Jira/Zendesk. We recently announced a 2.6m seed round from Slack, Techstars, and several other great investors. Halp is already used every day by the internal IT, HR, Finance, and operations teams at Strava, Home Depot, Vend, G2, Klaviyo, and many more. We’ve also seen Halp used by B2B companies to offer VIP support in shared Slack channels and Slack communities. We’re so excited to be launching on Product Hunt today, please let us know what you think below 👇. To celebrate we are shipping everyone in the community who signs up today a limited edition Halp t-shirt 👕! p.s. who's excited for Slack to go public tomorrow?! I know we are!
The Halp team always go the extra mile for their customers. Highly recommend!
This is amazing - I love what the Halp team has done!
I've been following the Halp team for a few years now after meeting Fletcher and Tristan at Slack Frontiers in 2017. Really love what they're doing and their approach to company building. As a fellow "Slack first" B2B app, I think we're going to see more chat-native interfaces in the coming years. It's just so much easier to use tools in the context of conversations than inside of a separate browser tab. The growth of remote-first teams too is only going to rise the tide, and I think it's smart for Halp to ride that wave. @fletchrichman Congrats on the rebrand and launch! Rooting for y'all 📈
I'm all for increased team efficiency. WOOT