GuardMyPad is a web-based home security solution. If you have a device with a browser and a camera, you have a home security camera. GuardMyPad adds a layer of motion detection, video recording, noise detection, and other security features onto existing gear.
Reviews
Discussion
Jamahl
I love this Mick.. with ios support and some cool features I would happily pay $5-10/m for something like this :)
Mick B
@jhm_uk Awesome! Thanks for taking the time to check it out. I'll have to review WebRTC support on iOS and run some tests, but if you're open to it, I'd love to hear what kind of use cases you have for this, where it falls short, how you'd like to see it evolve, etc. May I DM you here once I test/fix?
Mick B
Hi everyone! I made this product a few years ago, shared it a bit, didn't get very much feedback, and then moved on to other things as my priorities and perspective evolved. Someone emailed me about it yesterday so I decided to share it here in case anyone else wants to use it. If you like the concept, let me know and I'd be happy to revisit, stabilize, and enhance the app (as soon as my hand heals up).
Mick B
"guardmyshit" is a beta access code you can use to register if you would like to try it out :). (This was the original name of the app)
