Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
AaRead (Bionic)
AaRead (Bionic)
Read webpages fast and maintain focus
Visit
Upvote 117
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AaRead is a reading helper for your eyes and brain. It makes some letters extra bold to make reading fast and keep effort low. This is great for folks with ADHD, dyslexia, or anyone whose brain gets bored easily when reading.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Health
by
AaRead (Bionic)
Haggle
Ad
A CTA buyers want to click, when they aren't ready to demo
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,113 upvotes
Oh Figma, my design soulmate... you help my ideas blossom into beautiful creations <3
Google
104,117 upvotes
The docs on how to build browser extensions are pure gold. Thanks for the amazing tools and platform!
About this launch
AaRead (Bionic)
Read webpages fast and maintain focus
0
reviews
115
followers
Follow for updates
AaRead (Bionic) by
AaRead (Bionic)
was hunted by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Health
. Made by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
AaRead (Bionic)
is not rated yet. This is AaRead (Bionic)'s first launch.
Upvotes
117
Comments
41
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#46
Report