AaRead (Bionic)

Read webpages fast and maintain focus

Free
AaRead is a reading helper for your eyes and brain. It makes some letters extra bold to make reading fast and keep effort low. This is great for folks with ADHD, dyslexia, or anyone whose brain gets bored easily when reading.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,113 upvotes
Oh Figma, my design soulmate... you help my ideas blossom into beautiful creations <3
Google
Google
104,117 upvotes
The docs on how to build browser extensions are pure gold. Thanks for the amazing tools and platform!
About this launch
was hunted by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
in Productivity, User Experience, Health. Made by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
