This is the latest launch from Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier
See Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Grindery.ai for Telegram
Ranked #9 for today
Grindery.ai for Telegram
Web3 made easy
Pay and get paid in crypto. Use DeFi protocols and dApps. All right here in Telegram. 👉 https://hubs.li/Q020-h3C0
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
by
Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What dApps should we integrate? What blockchain should we deploy next? What else should we do?"
The makers of Grindery.ai for Telegram
About this launch
Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier
Connect to your favorite Web3 dApps, protocols, and smart contracts across many chains. For example, mass minting NFTs from a Typeform.
14
reviews
510
followers
Follow for updates
Grindery.ai for Telegram by
Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier
was hunted by
Hussain Zulfiqar
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web3
. Made by
Hussain Zulfiqar
,
Tim Delhaes
,
Gilberto Gimenez
,
Christian G.
,
Thinh Porrmann
,
Yuri Dekovic
,
David Macías
,
Leonardo Iker
,
Egor Milyukov
,
Maurício
,
Joe Hu
and
Thomas Coratger
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Grindery Web3 Gateway for Zapier
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
65
Comments
11
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#11
