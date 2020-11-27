GoSquared Assistant 3.0
Messaging for makers.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
orliesaurus
Lasers handler
GoSquared always makes the best looking products! It's like Apple and Stripe had a baby! If I were to install a chat widget assistant, I would want to have the one that looks AND feels the best, not just works the best! Why have 1 when you can have 3 characteristic in one tool?
Share
Hello, fellow Product Hunters, and happy thanksgiving (from my bedroom in London)! Really thrilled to share the latest version of GoSquared Assistant – it's the fastest live chat widget out there, with obsessive care for details, privacy, and accessibility. If you're already a customer, we hope you like it – we want to make you look awesome, so making Assistant better is our small way of doing that. If you're not a customer yet (shocking!) – maybe you're using another tool out there (we know you have a huge choice to look at), or maybe you aren't using anything for live chat yet – I'd love to hear what you think about this latest release. GoSquared Assistant is still the lightest, fastest live chat widget available. We've overhauled many of our existing features, plus: - Assistant now integrates with HelpDocs – to link up your knowledge base and reduce your support burden. - Our powerful Live Translate feature (previously only on enterprise plans) is coming soon to all customers. - You can now customise the colours of Assistant – from the header, to the button, to the message bubbles – to match your site / product. - We've given lots of care to many little animations and transitions to help you and your visitors get more out of every interaction. - We've made tons of improvements to accessibility throughout. Looking forward to hearing any and all feedback, but for now – I'm going to get back to building... or back to eating – whatever floats your boat on Thanksgiving ;-) James
Beautifully crafted as always - well done everyone!
@jamie_edwards Thanks so much Jamie!! Always lovely to see your support :D
Another great development for this superb tool: we use it 24 hours a day, and the least we can say is that this tool is an investment that is super profitable. And, which does not spoil anything, gives a very professional and responsive image to our chat.
Nice UI. Congrate on the launch.