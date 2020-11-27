GoSquared Assistant 3.0

  1. Home
Messaging for makers.

#2 Product of the DayToday
Introducing the all-new GoSquared Assistant. On-site and in-app messaging, lovingly made for your SaaS business.
Introducing the new GoSquared Assistant - GoSquared BlogWe've been making big changes to our Live Chat widget - GoSquared Assistant. Since its conception, Assistant has always been about more than just Live Chat. It's really the first place your visitors and customers can go to get help. So, it's live chat - when it makes sense.
2 Reviews5.0/5
orliesaurus
Lasers handler
GoSquared always makes the best looking products! It's like Apple and Stripe had a baby! If I were to install a chat widget assistant, I would want to have the one that looks AND feels the best, not just works the best! Why have 1 when you can have 3 characteristic in one tool?
James Gill
Maker
CEO, GoSquared
Hello, fellow Product Hunters, and happy thanksgiving (from my bedroom in London)! Really thrilled to share the latest version of GoSquared Assistant – it's the fastest live chat widget out there, with obsessive care for details, privacy, and accessibility. If you're already a customer, we hope you like it – we want to make you look awesome, so making Assistant better is our small way of doing that. If you're not a customer yet (shocking!) – maybe you're using another tool out there (we know you have a huge choice to look at), or maybe you aren't using anything for live chat yet – I'd love to hear what you think about this latest release. GoSquared Assistant is still the lightest, fastest live chat widget available. We've overhauled many of our existing features, plus: - Assistant now integrates with HelpDocs – to link up your knowledge base and reduce your support burden. - Our powerful Live Translate feature (previously only on enterprise plans) is coming soon to all customers. - You can now customise the colours of Assistant – from the header, to the button, to the message bubbles – to match your site / product. - We've given lots of care to many little animations and transitions to help you and your visitors get more out of every interaction. - We've made tons of improvements to accessibility throughout. Looking forward to hearing any and all feedback, but for now – I'm going to get back to building... or back to eating – whatever floats your boat on Thanksgiving ;-) James
Jamie Edwards
Startups, Product and Operations
Beautifully crafted as always - well done everyone!
James Gill
Maker
CEO, GoSquared
@jamie_edwards Thanks so much Jamie!! Always lovely to see your support :D
Fabrice Koch
🎈
my-deco-shop: our daily adventure
Another great development for this superb tool: we use it 24 hours a day, and the least we can say is that this tool is an investment that is super profitable. And, which does not spoil anything, gives a very professional and responsive image to our chat.
Pian Istienfreelance
Nice UI. Congrate on the launch.
