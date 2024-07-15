Launches
Gobi
Gobi
A new way of wellbeing
Gobi is a human-quality wellness instructor that deeply understands your needs and generates science-backed, voice-guided wellness practices for your emotional well-being in real-time.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Lifestyle
by
Gobi
About this launch
Gobi
A new way of well-being
Gobi by
Gobi
was hunted by
Minsuk Kang
in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Lifestyle
. Made by
Minsuk Kang
,
Greg Moon
and
Zekai
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Gobi
is not rated yet. This is Gobi's first launch.
