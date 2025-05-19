Launches
Home
Product
GitHub Copilot Coding Agent
GitHub Copilot Coding Agent
Agent that implements a task/issue + runs in the background
Upvote 80
GitHub Copilot has a new feature: a coding agent that can implement a task or issue, run in the background with GitHub Actions, and more.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Launch discussions
5 out of 5.0
80
2
GitHub Copilot Coding Agent by
Github Repository Template
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Thomas Dohmke
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Github Repository Template
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2019.