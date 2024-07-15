Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
get-aboard
get-aboard
Convert your onboarding process into interactive roadmaps
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
get-aboard is a tool that helps you create onboarding processes making use of roadmaps. Just drag and drop nodes, edit its content with the integrated editor and share it to your dev team!
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
get-aboard
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
get-aboard
Convert your onboarding process into interactive roadmaps.
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
get-aboard by
get-aboard
was hunted by
SAUL ROJAS
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
SAUL ROJAS
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
get-aboard
is not rated yet. This is get-aboard's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report