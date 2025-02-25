Launches
Home
Product
Gemini Code Assist
Code Faster and Smarter, for Free (individuals)
Gemini Code Assist for Individuals provides free, AI-powered coding assistance with a large context window, directly in your VS Code or JetBrains IDE.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
About this launch
Code Faster and Smarter, for Free (individuals)
Gemini Code Assist by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Gemini Code Assist
is not rated yet. This is Gemini Code Assist's first launch.