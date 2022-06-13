Products
Ranked #1 for today

Gated

Reduce unwanted email, support your favorite cause

Free
Embed
Like "noise-canceling headphones for email", Gated reduces the noise in your inbox by challenging unknown senders to donate in order to reach you. Make your inbox and the world a better place - with this simple, FREE solution.
Launched in Email, Productivity, Charity & Giving
Gated
About this launch
Gated
Reduce Unwanted Email + Support Your Favorite Cause
1review
1
follower
Gated by
Gated
was hunted by
Melissa Moody
in Email, Productivity, Charity & Giving. Made by
Andy Mowat
,
Melissa Moody
,
Allen Hartwig
,
Andy Mowat
and
Gabriel Bell
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Gated
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Gated's first launch.
Upvotes
74
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#12