Gated
Ranked #1 for today
Gated
Reduce unwanted email, support your favorite cause
Like "noise-canceling headphones for email", Gated reduces the noise in your inbox by challenging unknown senders to donate in order to reach you. Make your inbox and the world a better place - with this simple, FREE solution.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Charity & Giving
by
Gated
About this launch
Gated
Reduce Unwanted Email + Support Your Favorite Cause
1
review
1
follower
Gated by
Gated
was hunted by
Melissa Moody
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Charity & Giving
. Made by
Andy Mowat
,
Melissa Moody
,
Allen Hartwig
,
Andy Mowat
and
Gabriel Bell
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Gated
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Gated's first launch.
Upvotes
74
Comments
10
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#12
