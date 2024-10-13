  • Subscribe
    Git-Blame for AI-Generated Code

    Ever been confused by a block of AI-generated code? Gait is an open-source Cursor and VS Code extension that lets you view the prompt that created it. Continue off of your coworker's conversations, view analytics on your AI codegen use, and more!
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    Claude by Anthropic
    Cursor
    Open-Source Collaboration Layer for AI-codegen
    gait by
    was hunted by
    Kyle Li
    in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Kyle Li
    and
    Alexander Hsia
    Featured on October 15th, 2024.
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is gait's first launch.
