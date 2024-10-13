Launches
gait
gait
Git-Blame for AI-Generated Code
Ever been confused by a block of AI-generated code? Gait is an open-source Cursor and VS Code extension that lets you view the prompt that created it. Continue off of your coworker's conversations, view analytics on your AI codegen use, and more!
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
gait
Open-Source Collaboration Layer for AI-codegen
gait by
gait
was hunted by
Kyle Li
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kyle Li
and
Alexander Hsia
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
gait
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is gait's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
