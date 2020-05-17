Deals
G Desktop Suite
G Desktop Suite
A cross platform desktop app for Google Suite.
Productivity
GitHub
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Have you ever wished for a no-frills, word-processing desktop app dedicated to Google Suite files? G Desktop Suite is a desktop wrapper for Google Suite built on Electron JS. Give it a try, and if you like what you see, share it with your friends!
an hour ago
Cédric Lenerand
I'm curious about this app, i will give it a try!
an hour ago
