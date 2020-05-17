  1. Home
  2.  → G Desktop Suite

G Desktop Suite

A cross platform desktop app for Google Suite.

#3 Product of the DayToday
Have you ever wished for a no-frills, word-processing desktop app dedicated to Google Suite files? G Desktop Suite is a desktop wrapper for Google Suite built on Electron JS. Give it a try, and if you like what you see, share it with your friends!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Cédric Lenerand
Cédric Lenerand
I'm curious about this app, i will give it a try!
UpvoteShare