Home
Product
Funnelll
Ranked #12 for today
Funnelll
Turn-key marketing funnel analytics for everyone
Free Options
Stats
Get the most out of your marketing budget. No coding or complex dashboards needed.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
by
Funnelll
About this launch
Funnelll
Run marketing campaigns that work. Improve ROI by 10X.
7
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Funnelll by
Funnelll
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
. Made by
Sherif Ali
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Funnelll
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on December 16th, 2019.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#12
Week rank
-
Report