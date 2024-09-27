Launches
Fumadocs
Fumadocs
Build your docs with Next.js
Fumadocs is a beautiful documentation framework with many automation tools, powered by Next.js App Router. It allows tight integration between server-side data and MDX content, designed to be flexible and fast.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Fumadocs
About this launch
Fumadocs
Build your docs with Next.js
Fumadocs by
Fumadocs
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Fuma Nama
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
Fumadocs
is not rated yet. This is Fumadocs's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
