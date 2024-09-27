  • Subscribe
    Fumadocs

    Build your docs with Next.js

    Fumadocs is a beautiful documentation framework with many automation tools, powered by Next.js App Router. It allows tight integration between server-side data and MDX content, designed to be flexible and fast.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Developer Tools
    was hunted by
    flo merian
    in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Fuma Nama
    . Featured on October 25th, 2024.
