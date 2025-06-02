Ultracite

Fast, automated code formatting for JavaScript apps

Ultracite is a fast, intuitive dev tool that brings automated code formatting and linting to your JS / TS projects. Built on top of Biome (a Rust-based code formatter), Ultracite provides a robust, preconfigured setup optimized for modern web development.
Opinionated, zero-config code linter and formatter
Ultracite is a highly opinionated, zero-configuration linter and formatter, designed to help you and your AI models write consistent and type-safe code without the hassle of configuration.
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsGitHub
fmerian
blown away how fast and consistent @haydenbleasel ships quality work.

The maker of @next-forge (acq.) and @Kibo UI (acq.) just introduced @Ultracite v6. This update includes:

  • Composable rulesets

  • Compressed agent files

  • First-class support for more frameworks

  • Speed improvements

  • Biome 2.3.0 support

The project is open source. View source code on GitHub. OSS ftw!