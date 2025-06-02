Ultracite
Fast, automated code formatting for JavaScript apps
Fast, automated code formatting for JavaScript apps
Ultracite is a fast, intuitive dev tool that brings automated code formatting and linting to your JS / TS projects. Built on top of Biome (a Rust-based code formatter), Ultracite provides a robust, preconfigured setup optimized for modern web development.
Opinionated, zero-config code linter and formatter
Ultracite v6
Launching today
Ultracite is a highly opinionated, zero-configuration linter and formatter, designed to help you and your AI models write consistent and type-safe code without the hassle of configuration.
blown away how fast and consistent @haydenbleasel ships quality work.
The maker of @next-forge (acq.) and @Kibo UI (acq.) just introduced @Ultracite v6. This update includes:
Composable rulesets
Compressed agent files
First-class support for more frameworks
Speed improvements
Biome 2.3.0 support
The project is open source. View source code on GitHub. OSS ftw!