Get $10,000 credits on Freshworks Products for your startup

Startups on Product Hunt get $10,000 in credits on Freshworks products! Boost your startup journey with leading customer and employee engagement solutions from Freshworks including CRM, live chat, support, ITSM, and HRMS.
Prasanna K
The startups we work with love this offer! They're able to get all the Freshworks products they need to kickstart their business.
Nivas Ravichandran
Maker
Startup Partnerships at Freshworks
@prasanna_says Yaay. Glad the Upekkha tribe feels this way. We have loved working with the cohorts too.
Abhash Kumar
Head of Marketing at Springworks
At Springworks, when we started on our journey building SaaS apps we were looking for tools for customer engagement. As a startup, it is imperative for us to be able to have conversations with our customers 24/7 and be available for their queries. This is when we came across the Freshworks for Startups program. Freshworks was a no-brainer for us as we're building our product suite at Springworks with a similar ethos - build 'from India for the world' and build delightful products for excellent experiences.
Nivas Ravichandran
Maker
Startup Partnerships at Freshworks
@abhash_kumar2 Thanks a lot Abhash. Great to know this.
Tejas Kinger
SaaS Product Marketing @ Hiver HQ
Congrats on the launch, @nivasravi and team. This is really exciting. Can't wait to see the far-reaching benefits that this will have on the startup community.
Nivas Ravichandran
Maker
Startup Partnerships at Freshworks
@tejaskinger Thanks Kinger. We are just getting started and have a long way to go. 🙌
Roshan Blr
Freshworks has always been a supporter of founders and the startup ecosystem in general. This is great way for founders to get started.
Nivas Ravichandran
Maker
Startup Partnerships at Freshworks
@roshan_l Thanks Roshan!
