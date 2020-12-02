Connect Freshstatus with Freshping, and post real-time incidents on your status page whenever your monitoring check goes down or degrades. With custom rules in Freshstatus, create incidents only when services that impact your customers go down.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Meet Chopra
Maker
Founder
👋 Hey Humans, After launching Freshstatus a while back, we received a lot of requests for integrating Freshstatus with Freshping. 🚀 Finally, I’m happy to share that the most requested Freshping - Freshstatus integration is out! Now you can automate incident creation on Freshstatus by integrating with Freshping. With this integration, you’ll be the first one to inform your customers about any service degradation that matters to them. More importantly, you can focus on resolving the incidents, while this automation takes care of keeping your customers informed. So, whenever your monitoring checks on Freshping reports downtime or degradation you can create rules to automate incident creation on Freshstatus. This keeps the customer updated at all times, whenever there is a change in the status. 🙏 Do give Freshping - Freshstatus integration a try yourself. We’d love to know what you think about it! Cheers and stay safe!
Share