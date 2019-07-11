Freshping 2.0 by Freshworks
Meet Chopra
Hey Product Hunters! This is Meet from Freshping by Freshworks. Today, we are rolling out a major update to Freshping. Launching Freshping 2.0 🔥 👋 For those who don't know us, Freshping is all in one uptime monitoring suite. Freshping offers 50 checks at 1-minute interval, 10 Global locations, 5 Public status pages FREE FOREVER. 🚀 We launched Freshping last year on Product Hunt, and now we serve more than 20,000+ business with 55,000+ monitors in FREE FOREVER plan. ✨ What new in Freshping 2.0? New Pricing plan (don't worry, our free forever plan will remain free forever) Real-time status badge Advanced Monitoring (String check & status code check) SSL Monitoring and Expiry alert Custom headers & basic Authentication Download detailed incident logs Advanced Alerting (Alert when only down for X mins) 🙏 Thanks to the PH community folks like you to support our product. We couldn't express the gratitude in words, but we have a special coupon for you. Use FRESHPING-PH and get 20% off on any monthly and annual plan. 🐱🏍 Do try out Freshping and let us know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement. We are here to answer any of your questions you might have, even the craziest one :D. Happy Monitoring!
@meetchopra Congratulations on the launch!!!
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar. You are the man!. Thanks for your support 😊
Just started implementation of this for our core infrastructure of our ISP network. Looks good. Will feedback more once fully implemented!
@michael_simpson2 Thanks Michael. We hope to provide you a wow experience. Let us know your suggestions or any feedback. We are all ears.
I've been using Freshdesk for over 6 years. It's been great seeing you guys grow and continue to improve your product range. Having access to all the different products under 1 dashboard is great! It saves me hopping about between services from different providers. Congratulations on the launch of Freshping 2.0, I'll move my sites over now!
@beesum Thanks a lot Ben. That means a lot and adds strength to our belief of creating Freshworks 360 - A suite to serve and wow your customers. We will be adding more in the future :-) Please try out the new features of Freshping 2.0 and let us know what you think. You can get a 21 day free trial and 'Freshping-PH' will get you a 20% discount in the paid plans.
@meetchopra It's really easy to setup (especially if you are already using another one of your products). Super easy to use. I've setup monitoring on 10 sites and connected the notifications to slack in a few minutes. Great job. One suggestion for the slack integration. Would it be possible to "tag" the websites with a colour? This is so I can see the notifications for higher priority websites more easily in the notification list in slack.
