Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Forefront Support

Forefront Support

On demand, elastic customer support as a service

get it
Your customers hate bots, and your time is valuable. Most customer inquiries are basic and repetitive, but your customers want to feel taken care of by a human. That's why Forefront support can handle around 80% of your tickets in less than 4 hours
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment