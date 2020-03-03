Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Forefront Support
Forefront Support
On demand, elastic customer support as a service
User Experience
Customer communic...
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
3
Your customers hate bots, and your time is valuable. Most customer inquiries are basic and repetitive, but your customers want to feel taken care of by a human. That's why Forefront support can handle around 80% of your tickets in less than 4 hours
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send