Flexprice

Flexprice

Usage-based pricing and metering for developers
Flexprice is a billing platform that helps launch & iterate pricing without dev bottlenecks. 🔓 Cloud or self-hosted ⚙️ No-code UI 💰 Usage-based pricing & metering 🎟 Credits & top-ups 🔑 Control feature access 🔗 Works with Stripe, Chargebee, & more
About this launch
Flexprice
Flexprice
Usage-based pricing and billing for developers
Flexprice by
Flexprice
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Open Source, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Koshima Satija
,
Manish Choudhary
and
Nikhil Mishra
. Featured on April 6th, 2025.
Flexprice
is not rated yet. This is Flexprice's first launch.