Flexprice
Usage-based pricing and metering for developers
Flexprice is a billing platform that helps launch & iterate pricing without dev bottlenecks. 🔓 Cloud or self-hosted ⚙️ No-code UI 💰 Usage-based pricing & metering 🎟 Credits & top-ups 🔑 Control feature access 🔗 Works with Stripe, Chargebee, & more
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open Source
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
$200 Discount
About this launch
Usage-based pricing and billing for developers
Flexprice by
Flexprice
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Open Source
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Koshima Satija
Manish Choudhary
Nikhil Mishra
. Featured on April 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Flexprice's first launch.