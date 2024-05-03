Launches
AI-Powered Accounting & Financial Management

Free Options
AI-powered Accounting with end-to-end Stripe integration and reconciliation. Built for global businesses, offering multi-currency accounting and invoicing, payments, automated sync with 21k banks worldwide, tax tracking and more.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Accounting
 by
FISKL
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
Stripe
42,058 upvotes
We use Stripe to supercharge global subscription billing and for our customers to accept payments worldwide. Its best-in-class APIs and reliability make it the backbone of our financial operations.
Zeplin
Zeplin
4,338 upvotes
Fiskl leverages Zeplin for its superb precision in translating design to code, significantly enhancing our collaborative workflow—truly a game-changer in development!
Canva
Canva
12,265 upvotes
We use Canva in-house to enhance our marketing, engaging customers with visually striking content. Its intuitive tools and vast resources are crucial to our branding strategy.
About this launch
FISKLAI-Powered Accounting & Financial Management
2reviews
88
followers
FISKL by
FISKL
was hunted by
Michael Sieb
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Accounting. Made by
Alina Vader Lapusneanu
,
Shawn Vader
,
Monica Burian
,
Shannon Ferguson
,
Christina Mackey
,
Jeff Brunjes
,
Keith Downer
,
Richard Ferguson
and
Dmytro Yaremchuk
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
FISKL
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is FISKL's first launch.
