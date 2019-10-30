Document designs, map user flows, track version changes — deliver with confidence without changing how you design.
Your extra set of eyes to make sure designs are dev-ready
Zeplin AI Design Review
Catch design issues before sharing with devs: Layout inconsistencies, missed token/component usage, accessibility issues, typos
Most AI-powered features out there feel off. At Zeplin we took our time to figure out how AI could genuinely help our users and today, I’m super excited to announce AI Design Review!
You can think of AI Design Review as your second set of eyes before you share designs with devs. It scans your designs and flags issues that might get missed — issues like:
→ Layout inconsistencies
→ Typos & casing mismatches
→ Accessibility issues
→ Missed token/component usage
During the beta, AI Design Review is available on all our plans — even the Free plan.
We want AI in Zeplin to be useful, so let me know what works (and what doesn’t). Cheers!
Hey Product Hunt! Berkay from the engineering crew at Zeplin.
From an engineering perspective, building AI that avoids hallucinations and provides real value was our top priority.
Instead of relying on a single model, we developed a multi-agent framework. When you request a review, our process kicks off by running a set of powerful heuristics to analyze the design data first. This pre-processing step dramatically improves accuracy before the data is ever sent to our pipeline of over 10 specialized AI agents.
Each agent then takes over with a specific job - one checks for accessibility, another for typos, a third validates spacing tokens. They then cross-validate each other's findings for correctness before you see the results.
This multi-step process, along with the latest models and strict guardrails, is how we minimize inaccurate suggestions and deliver a feature we hope you'll find incredibly useful.
And a fun little behind-the-scenes detail: we had to spend a surprising amount of time fine-tuning the AI's tone. Let's just say the initial versions were brutally honest reviewers! 😂 We worked hard to make sure the feedback you get is always constructive and helpful.
Excited to hear your feedback!
Finally. AI catching design flaws before devs do 👀 Love how it spots spacing issues and token mismatches instantly. Game-changer for our team's handoff process.