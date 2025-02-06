Launches
FirstHR 2.0 with HR Copilot
This is a launch from FirstHR
See 1 previous launch
All-in-one HR platform for small business
For small business, FirstHR is an HR platform, focused on hiring and team development with a pinch of AI.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Productivity
•
Human Resources
1 months free
Meet the team
FirstHR 2.0 with HR Copilot by
was hunted by
Nick from FirstHR
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Nick from FirstHR
,
Iren from FirstHR
and
Oleg from FirstHR
. Featured on February 11th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2023.