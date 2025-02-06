This is a launch from FirstHR See 1 previous launch

FirstHR 2.0 with HR Copilot All-in-one HR platform for small business Visit Upvote 134

For small business, FirstHR is an HR platform, focused on hiring and team development with a pinch of AI.

Free Options Launch tags: Hiring • Productivity • Human Resources 1 months free

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more