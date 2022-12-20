Products
This is the latest launch from Firstbase.io
See Firstbase.io’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Firstbase Raise
Ranked #11 for today
Firstbase Raise
Connect your data & raise money from top-tier VCs
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Connect your financial data and organize your business metrics in a simple, easy-to-use dashboard. Share your profile with a pre-vetted network of investors. Get discovered by top-tier VCs, and raise money without leaving the platform.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Tech
by
Firstbase.io
About this launch
Firstbase.io
Launch, manage, and grow your company – in one place.
9
reviews
462
followers
Follow for updates
Firstbase Raise by
Firstbase.io
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Tech
. Made by
Rameel Sheikh
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Firstbase.io
is rated
2.3/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on September 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#87
Report