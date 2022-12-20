Products
This is the latest launch from Firstbase.io
See Firstbase.io’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Firstbase Raise
Firstbase Raise
Ranked #11 for today

Firstbase Raise

Connect your data & raise money from top-tier VCs

Free
Connect your financial data and organize your business metrics in a simple, easy-to-use dashboard. Share your profile with a pre-vetted network of investors. Get discovered by top-tier VCs, and raise money without leaving the platform.
Launched in Fintech, Venture Capital, Tech by
Firstbase.io
About this launch
Firstbase.io
Firstbase.ioLaunch, manage, and grow your company – in one place.
9reviews
462
followers
Firstbase Raise by
Firstbase.io
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Fintech, Venture Capital, Tech. Made by
Rameel Sheikh
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Firstbase.io
is rated 2.3/5 by 9 users. It first launched on September 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#87