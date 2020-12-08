discussion
Jeremy Zhang
MakerCEO and Co-Founder at Finch
Hi Product Hunt! I'm the co-founder of Finch along with Ansel. We're super excited to show the Product Hunt community what our team has been working on in the past few months. Our goal with Finch is to empower developers to build innovative products for both employers and employees. A lot of times, this is dependent on the ability to access employee records and organizational data in payroll and HR systems. So we made it simple! We are supporting a growing set of compelling use cases in both FinTech and HRTech, including— 401(k) providers, headcount planning, SMB lending, FP&A software, R&D tax credits, security compliance (SOC-II, etc.), employment verification, health benefits, and many more. Looking forward to what Product Hunt will build on top of Finch! If you have any uses cases in your company or just as a builder, please email us at founders@tryfinch.com and we're happy to chat. I'm also here to answer any questions you have :)
@tryfinch @jzthebomb This is awesome! Excited to see what people build on top of this.
Pretty cool, think I'll take a closer look at it for mirro.io