Home
→
Product
→
Figma Widgets
#17 for today
Figma Widgets
Interactive objects on your Figma designs
Widgets are interactive objects on the canvas that you and your teammates can use together. Figma partnered with Asana, Jira, and developers in the community to bring widgets to Figma.
Design Tools
,
Design
Figma
About this launch
Figma
The collaborative interface design tool
302
reviews
31
followers
Figma Widgets by Figma
Figma
Jake Crump
Design Tools
,
Design
Emily Lin
,
Jenny
,
Dylan Field
and
Kenrick Rilee
Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Figma
5/5 ★
by 286 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#28
