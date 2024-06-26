Launches
Figma Slides

Create presentations & slides for every occasion

Create custom presentations for any event with Figma Slides. Effortlessly design, customize, and share visually appealing slides to captivate your audience.
Design Tools
SaaS
Figma
Figma
FigmaThe collaborative interface design tool
Figma Slides by
Figma
Chris Messina
Mihika Kapoor
Dylan Field
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Figma
is rated 4.8/5 by 826 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2015.
