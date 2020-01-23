  1. Home
Collect and priortize product feedback

Fider is an open source library which helps you collect user feedback without any hassle, so that you can priortize features and build products more efficiently. So what are you waiting? Clone it, host it and collect feedbacks in no time!
Nihar Sawant
While building products collecting customer feedback is the essential thing in a product leader's life. However, there are very few open source tools which not only give a good experience but also help you collect user feedback efficiently. And Fider is one of them. I stumbled across Fider while looking for an excellent alternative to collect customer feedback. Being a user of Fider for some time now, I strongly recommend trying this product.
