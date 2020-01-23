Discussion
Nihar Sawant
Hunter
While building products collecting customer feedback is the essential thing in a product leader's life. However, there are very few open source tools which not only give a good experience but also help you collect user feedback efficiently. And Fider is one of them. I stumbled across Fider while looking for an excellent alternative to collect customer feedback. Being a user of Fider for some time now, I strongly recommend trying this product.
