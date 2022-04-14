MonsterWriter

The most enjoyable way to write a thesis, paper or article.

Focus on Content not on layout. MonsterWriter reduces all wasteful and distractive tasks from your writing process. Never ever again fix the spacing of headings or move around elements from one page to the other!
Like Overleaf and Notion had a baby
MonsterWriter - Don't be bothered by formatting content, moving headings from one page to another, manual creation of bibliographies, ... MonsterWriter provides a distraction free writing environments optimized for scholar writings
Free
ProductivityWritingEducation
Oliver Wolf
Maker
👋 Hi everyone, I’m the creator of MonsterWriter. Until now, MonsterWriter has mainly been used for writing theses and scientific documents with a WYSIWYM editor (What You See Is What You Mean). It combines the simplicity of word processing with the structure and precision of LaTeX — so you can focus on your ideas, not on formatting. Today, we’re taking a big step forward: 💡 MonsterWriter now supports collaborative LaTeX projects! That means you can now work together on full LaTeX documents — directly in the browser — without timeouts or feature limitations. A few highlights: 🧠 WYSIWYM + LaTeX: write structured academic documents without needing to learn LaTeX syntax 👥 Collaboration built-in: multiple people can edit LaTeX projects in real time 💾 Fair pricing: free tier with 50MB storage, Pro for $16/year (and 50% off during beta) 🏫 On-demand hosting: we’re looking for pilot universities and research groups interested in dedicated hosting LaTeX projects are currently available only in the browser version, and we’ll be expanding the feature set quickly to go from basic writing to a full LaTeX powerhouse. I’d love your feedback! Thanks so much for checking it out! 💬