Fenn
Fenn
Find what you need on your Mac. Even inside frames
Fenn is a file search engine for macOS. It indexes your files and lets you search across video, audio, PDFs, and more — semantically, visually, and instantly.
Productivity
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Fenn by
Fenn
was hunted by
Thomas
in
Productivity
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
Fenn
is not rated yet. This is Fenn's first launch.