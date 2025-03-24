Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Fenn
Fenn

Fenn

Find what you need on your Mac. Even inside frames
Fenn is a file search engine for macOS. It indexes your files and lets you search across video, audio, PDFs, and more — semantically, visually, and instantly.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
ProductivityPrivacyArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Fenn gallery image
Fenn gallery image
Fenn gallery image
Fenn gallery image
CtrlPlain
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.

Built with

About this launch
Fenn
Fenn
Find what you need on your Mac. Even inside frames
67
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Fenn by
Fenn
was hunted by
Thomas
in Productivity, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Thomas
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
Fenn
is not rated yet. This is Fenn's first launch.